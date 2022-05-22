S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,588.15

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,588.15 ($31.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,220 ($27.37). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,220 ($27.37), with a volume of 7,334 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.79) price target on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,391.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,581.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $36.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. S&U’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

In related news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.89), for a total value of £30,072 ($37,071.01).

S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

