S&U (LON:SUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,588.15

Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,588.15 ($31.91) and traded as low as GBX 2,220 ($27.37). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,220 ($27.37), with a volume of 7,334 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,660 ($32.79) price target on shares of S&U in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,391.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,581.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10.
In related news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,506 ($30.89), for a total value of £30,072 ($37,071.01).
S&U Company Profile (LON:SUS)
S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.
