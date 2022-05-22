Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $16.76. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 167,131 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth $3,921,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

