Sun (New) (SUN) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $93.02 million and $36.40 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.41 or 0.12724395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 452.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.01 or 0.99963877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

