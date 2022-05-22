Sunriver Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 345,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,904,000. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 2.4% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,249,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 834,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Shares of SPR traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 3,106,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,612. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.