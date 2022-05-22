Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. SES AI (NYSE:SES) Head to Head Survey

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Sunrun alerts:

90.5% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunrun and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -8.10% -1.64% -0.70% SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and SES AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 3.01 -$79.42 million ($0.70) -32.96 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunrun and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 14 0 3.00 SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 152.49%. Given Sunrun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than SES AI.

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrun beats SES AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SES AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with operations in the United States, Singapore, China, and South Korea. It develops and produces Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.