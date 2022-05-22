Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$3.62. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 7,151 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$93.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

