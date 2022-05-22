Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Switch has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Switch to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH opened at $33.25 on Friday. Switch has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,192 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 202,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Switch by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,255 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWCH. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.