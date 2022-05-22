T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.04. 4,348,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.96. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

