T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 148,342 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after buying an additional 870,601 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

