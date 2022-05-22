T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TTOO opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.50. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

