Taika Capital LP Buys New Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,545 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. D.R. Horton accounts for about 4.6% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 906,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

NYSE DHI traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.75. 2,841,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756,361. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

