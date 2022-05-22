Taika Capital LP Invests $1.47 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day moving average of $287.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

