Taika Capital LP Invests $3.07 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 2.4% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.52. 456,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,492. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.53. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

