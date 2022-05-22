Taika Capital LP Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.7% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,691. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.77.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

