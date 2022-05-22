Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Shares Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TWNI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and direct-to-consumer sectors in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.