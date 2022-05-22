Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

