TAL Education Group (TAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect TAL Education Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $46.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
