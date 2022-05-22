Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,584 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 771.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,070,708 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,105 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 427.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,668,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,080 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $44,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $31.41 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

