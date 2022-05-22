Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after buying an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after buying an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,817,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tapestry by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

