Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $191.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.96.

NYSE TGT opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target has a fifty-two week low of $150.89 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

