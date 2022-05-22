Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

TMHC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 963,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

