Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
TMHC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. 963,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.