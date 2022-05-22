Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.70-$14.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion.Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX opened at $287.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $256.77 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.