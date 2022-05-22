Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLSNY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.23. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

