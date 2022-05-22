Teloscoin Reaches Market Cap of $548,327.79 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $548,327.79 and $169,245.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00104996 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00304487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00026914 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

