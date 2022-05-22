TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.50% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $44,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TIXT opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
TELUS International (Cda) Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
