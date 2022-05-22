Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NYSE:TME opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $55,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,829,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.