Terracoin (TRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $251.00

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $588,970.39 and $251.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,429.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.01 or 0.00655836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00165597 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017016 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.