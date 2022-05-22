TerraKRW (KRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $65,583.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.02 or 0.12769286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 413.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00501477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,336.45 or 1.85022489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033704 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008823 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 39,338,577,763 coins and its circulating supply is 39,337,848,654 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

