Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

