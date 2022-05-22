Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 6th Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $28,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $45.52 on Friday, reaching $663.90. The company had a trading volume of 48,195,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,001,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $929.01 and a 200-day moving average of $965.79. The company has a market capitalization of $687.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $920.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

