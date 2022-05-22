Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of Southern First Bancshares worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $52,799.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $42.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $338.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

