Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SouthState by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after purchasing an additional 453,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 34.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,831 shares of company stock worth $667,280. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SouthState stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
