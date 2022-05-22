Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Ultralife worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultralife alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Louis Saeli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 64,930 shares of company stock valued at $292,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

ULBI stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.37 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.