Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up about 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

SKY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $41.87 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

