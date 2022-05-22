Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 195,000 Shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.62% of Huttig Building Products worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 145,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 140,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBP. TheStreet cut Huttig Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huttig Building Products in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HBP stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

