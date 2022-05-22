Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Surmodics worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Surmodics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter worth $445,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX opened at $36.70 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $513.43 million, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $179,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,294.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.