Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.