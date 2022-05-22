Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. CTS comprises 1.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of CTS worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CTS by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 338,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CTS by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,062,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 172,060 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CTS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $40.03.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

