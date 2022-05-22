Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Avid Technology worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

AVID stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

