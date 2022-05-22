Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 147,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of ONTO opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

