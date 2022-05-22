TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFII. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. 212,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. TFI International has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

