The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.31.

Allstate stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

