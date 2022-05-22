The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Target Price to $32.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.