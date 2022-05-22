The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,644 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.98. 1,320,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.07. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.