The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239,523 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $313,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 3,155,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

