The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $42,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

