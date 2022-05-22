The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 1.50% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $252,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,878,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,429,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after purchasing an additional 522,457 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 367,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last three months.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $40.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

