The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 10.18%.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.