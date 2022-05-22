The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.19. Marcus reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $132.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCS. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Marcus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

