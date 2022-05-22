The Swatch Group AG Announces Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1573 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

